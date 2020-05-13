Oh, Alexa: Amazon's Assistant Spilled The Beans On Katy Perry's Album Release Date

Daniel Pockett-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

On Wednesday (May 13) Katy Perry announced the release date for her hotly anticipated sixth album, tentatively titled KP5, with an assist from Amazon's silk-voiced AI Alexa.

The news broke via a clip posted to Twitter on Tuesday (May 12) by Perry fan site KatyCats.com. In the video, the virtual home assistant can be heard saying, "Katy asked me to let you know that her new album will be released on August 14." Capitol Records has since confirmed the slated release date, per Billboard.

The album will be the pop star's first full-length LP released in over three years, following 2017's Witness. The first single off the collection, "Daisies," will drop Friday (May 15).

In the meantime, Perry has dropped various singles over the course of 2019 and 2020, like "Never Worn White," the picturesque video for which appeared to double as a pregnancy reveal. The happy news that Perry was expecting a daughter with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, was confirmed in a subsequent Instagram Live. The 35-year-old American Idol judge and mom-to-be has been open about her struggles with mental health during quarantine, to which many fans have reached out to offer support via social media.