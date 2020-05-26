Will Vinny And Maria Reconnect On Double Shot At Love?

Vinny didn't find a double shot at love with Maria the first time around -- and even admitted he regretted sending her to a cab home as she exited Season 1 (as seen in the clip below). But every buddy deserves a second chance!

In a sneak peek of A Double Shot at Love Season 2, premiering on June 11, Vin and Maria's "weird" connection appears to be reestablished. There's dancing and this:

There's no official commentary from either party on the aforementioned moments, but Maria does admit she "can't wait" for life in Vegas. We get why.

Watch the entire extended look below, and do not miss the premiere of Double Shot at Love on Thursday, June 11 at 9/8c!