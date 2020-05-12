Amandla Stenberg Avoided The 'Angsty Teenage Girl' Tropes For The Eddy

Courtesy Netflix

Legacies run through The Eddy, Netflix's new Parisian jazz drama. Its protagonist, Elliot (Moonlight and High Flying Bird star André Holland), has left New York to run a club in the City of Lights — an act already loaded with generational meaning — and also is navigating the complicated relationship he has with his estranged daughter, Julie, played by Amandla Stenberg. These twin dynamics set up the series, so it makes sense that they were top of mind at MTV News's visit to the set of the show earlier this year.

"Frankly, as a Black man, I feel a sense of responsibility to make sure that I'm representing our culture in the right way. That's something I always feel very strongly about," Holland said. "Particularly in this setting, the storybook of Black artists moving to Paris is already political, and once you set that up, it already hearkens back to days gone by. So I just want to make sure that we're telling the story in a really culturally sensitive way."

That story wouldn't be complete without the music, and The Eddy — which sees La La Land maestro Damien Chazelle as both executive producer and director of its first two episodes — found its musical north stars in Glen Ballard and Randy Kerber. "I think that he tried to bring jazz back into the center of American popular song," executive producer Alan Poul said about Ballard.

That's only where the story begins. Below, find all the highlights we learned while being on set during the creation of The Eddy — which premiered on May 8 — and catch the show streaming on Netflix right now.