The 13 Reasons Why Cast Gets Emotional In Season 4 Trailer

Courtesy Netflix

Since the release of its first episode in 2017, Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has changed the landscape for teen dramas. Tackling difficult topics spanning bullying, mental health, suicide, and sexual assault, it has stirred important conversations among young people and adults alike; in its first week alone, it spawned 3.4 million tweets.

And this year, the series will finally come to a close. 13 Reasons Why's final segment, Season 4, will air on June 5. The release date was announced via an emotional trailer on Monday (May 11) depicting a teary-eyed table read by its cast. Watch it below.

"I will never forget this experience for the rest of my life," Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica Davis, says. "So thank you."

Based on a young adult novel by Jay Asher and produced by Selena Gomez, the series follows a group of high school students reliving the events that lead up to the death of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford). Season 4 will untangle many webs spun in Season 3 and bring light to deeply kept secrets, all while Liberty High School's senior class prepares for graduation.

In addition to Boe, The season will feature other returning cast members, including Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, and Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey.