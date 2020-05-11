Billie Eilish Calls Ariana Grande 'The Most Talented Fucking Bitch Out There'

Getty Images

Earlier this year, at the culmination of the 2020 Grammys, Billie Eilish's name was called in all four of the top categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. When she went up with brother Finneas to accept the Album accolade, Eilish was magnanimous: "I think Ariana [Grande] deserves this," she said, adding that "Thank U, Next got me through some shit."

Grande, of course, was gracious from the crowd, motioning to Eilish that she alone deserved it and that she should own her moment. That moment, though — the exchange of mutual admiration between two of pop's biggest stars — has since been widely celebrated by fans, and any time there's another hint of a fan-out moment between Eilish and Grande, it becomes a shiny gem, passed around for all to bask in.

Case in point: Eilish launched a new radio show on Beats 1 over the weekend called "Me & Dad Radio" that she does indeed host with her father, Patrick. The show's simple concept involves the two talking about and playing the music they dig — and at one point in the inaugural episode, the topic turns to Grande. Eilish's admiration comes out with such enthusiasm that fans saw to it themselves to clip out the audio and circulate it widely across social media.

It's easy to see why. Eilish mentions how her dad begins dancing when they play "Side to Side" before declaring, "This is such a bop!" Over the course of the next few minutes, Eilish also admits she's an Arianator, plays "Break Free" (her dad's favorite), and weighs in on the genre she's been highly celebrated for disrupting with her own much darker music. "This is what pop should be," she says. "This is classic, like what I like about pop."

And then Patrick enters with an intriguing bit of trivia from their family archives. "Before you were the Billie Eilish thing, you would sit in your room and do Ariana Grande songs," he says, mentioning how she'd also try to imitate Grande's whistle notes. Easy to picture it's that same bedroom covered in the Justin Bieber posters.

"Me & Dad Radio" is just the latest way Eilish has been staying busy during quarantine. Last month, she performed with Finneas as part of Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home telecast and also adopted a puppy. Fanning out to Ariana Grande is just the latest way to pass the time. "She's really the most talented fucking bitch out there," Eilish concludes.

Listen to the full episode of Me & Dad Radio right here.