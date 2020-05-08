Taylor Swift Is Bringing Lover To Life With New Concert Stream

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Last month, Taylor Swift officially canceled her only planned live appearances for 2020, including her scheduled Lover Fest dates in the United States, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. (She's postponed the stadium gigs in São Paulo, Brazil; Inglewood, California; and Foxborough, Massachusetts until 2021.)

But even though Swifties won't be able to see Taylor in person this year, she made sure to still offer a live performance element via a new concert film due to air on May 17 on ABC. It's called City of Lover Concert, and it'll hit both Hulu and Disney+ the next day, for all your streaming needs.

The show was filmed in September 2019 at L'Olympia Theater in Paris. In the teaser above, you can get a glimpse of the stage setup as well as a tease of Swift herself onstage, in "never-before-seen" footage. It's being called her first full live performance after the release of her 2019 album, Lover, which dropped in August.

While it won't replicate the live experience, the show will likely be a nice salve for fans who'd purchased Lover Fest tickets hoping to make it a highlight of their 2020. Earlier this year, 21-year-old Swiftie Caitlyn Wilkes told MTV News she'd planned to drive 10 hours from Ohio to Massachusetts for Lover Fest alongside her best friend. "It's tough to watch the plans you've had for so many months start to slip away and there's nothing you can do about it," she said.

Last month, Swift performed a solo piano rendition of "Soon You'll Get Better" for Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home telecast. Check out the teaser for Swift's City of Lover Concert above, and lock those broadcast details on your calendar.