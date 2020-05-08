Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber's 'Stuck With U' Is A Cute Look At Domestic Life

YouTube/Republic/UMG

The mystery man at the end sure seems to be Ari's new boo

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are stuck at home — just like you! To celebrate this unprecedented moment in history, they've decided to let fans in on their home quarantine life in their charming new DIY video for "Stuck With U." As an added bonus, they've let fans be their co-stars in the clip.

Everyone is dancing, hugging, kissing, and making their dogs do cute things here. Grande especially owns her moment with her pup Toulouse, lying down and cuddling him while singing her part. The Biebers — Justin and his wife, Hailey — do some kitchen slow-dancing, too, which is par for the course in terms of how we've seen them interact lately.

Perhaps the best and most understated part of the "Stuck With U" video is how other famous folks are interspersed throughout — including Michael Bublé and his family, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, Jaden Smith, Chance the Rapper, Gwyneth Paltrow (in her PJs!), Lil Dicky, and more. See who you can spot.

Oh, right — there's also the key moment where Grande embraces a guy in a black hoodie, seemingly confirming her rumored romance with new boo, Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Nice to know quarantine might end up a nice time to get to really know someone.

Proceeds from sales and streams of the single go to help the children of COVID-19 front-line first responders. As Grande specified when the song was first announced, the money goes toward funding grants and scholarships.

Check out "Stuck With U" above, and while it might be too late to film yourself dancing and end up in the official video, you could always make your own. It's never been easier.