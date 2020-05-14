Sneak Peek: DJ Pauly D And Nikki Are 'Boo'd The F*ck Up' On Double Shot At Love

Vinny and Pauly's first Double Shot At Love didn't exactly succeed -- so now the Jersey Shore besties are "doubling down in Vegas" with their Double Shot exes. Maria, we can't wait either.

In an extended look at Season 2, premiering June 11, Vinny and Pauly reunite -- and rekindle -- with their former flames. Yes, "let the kids play!"

"We are attracted to each other, having fun," Pauly says in the clip above as he's seen canoodling with Nikki. The same Nikki he told, "I'm rolling solo for now" during the final decision. And meanwhile, Vinny notes the pair are "boo'd the f*ck up."

What does Nikki have to say about Pauly? Who is "crying over a stripper"? And we see you Vin, getting very close to someone (hint: the pair once bonded over aliens, calamari and "weird porn")...

Watch the entire video, and stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny on Thursday, June 11 at 9/8c!