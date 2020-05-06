Daniel Radcliffe Is The Boy Who Lived Through A Pandemic With New 'Harry Potter' Audiobook

Photo by Peter Mountain/WireImage

Daniel Radcliffe is bringing some much-needed magic to quarantine: The actor, who played the titular boy who lived in the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved series, is narrating the book that began it all, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. He joins a crew of celebrities who are taking turns reading chapters to create a full, streamable audiobook, available for listening on Spotify, Spotify Kids, and harrypotterathome.com. Wicked!

Each week until the end of June, various actors and tastemakers — like David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Stephen Fry, and Eddie Redmayne (star of the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) — will read different chapters from the book. Daniel kicks things off with a spellbinding rendition of "The Boy Who Lived?" And while longtime fans of the series may have read the books, or watched the movies, many times already, there's something special about an introduction to well-known characters like the half-giant groundskeeper Hagrid and shapeshifting professor McGonagall through the words of someone who's directly influenced their reception. Plus, it's a great introduction for newcomers to the franchise.

This collaboration between J.K. Rowling and Spotify is part of the author's "Harry Potter at Home" online platform, which offers craft videos (if you've ever wondered how to draw a Niffler), articles, quizzes, and puzzles meant to bring the comfort of the series to isolated fans. As it is described on the site, "We're casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!"

So grab a wand, hop on your Nimbus 2000, and take a ride through the wizarding world of Harry Potter on Spotify here.