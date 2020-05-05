Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Grimes Is A Mom, And You Probably Can't Pronounce Her Baby's Name

It has been an exciting month for new celebrity parents: Just last week CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his son Wyatt, and supermodel Gigi Hadid confirmed her pregnancy with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik. And now, Miss Anthropocene herself, the ethereal Canadian singer Grimes, has given birth to a healthy child.

On Monday (May 4) Grimes and her partner, tech entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, welcomed their first child together. This is the "Genesis" singer's first child, while Musk has had five sons from a previous marriage. According to a tweet by Musk, the baby boy's name is X Æ A-12 Musk, though the sincerity of the tweet is unclear.

But what is clear is that Musk is an incredibly proud dad. When asked by fans to post a photo of the baby, he shared a heartwarming image of the child swaddled in a blanket, adding a humorous face filter that placed extravagant script and snake tattoos around the newborn's face.

Musk followed up with a post showing himself holding the baby in one hand, and a disposable face mask in another.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Grimes first confirmed her pregnancy in January with an Instagram post in which she described herself as "knocked up" and opened up about feeling "feral" and in a "war-like state of being." The news came weeks after she shared an artful, topless photo in which she appeared to show a baby bump, sparking pregnancy rumors.

Shortly after, in February, Grimes released her fifth studio album, Miss Anthropocene. To promote it, at seven months of pregnancy, her digital avatar, War Nymph, covered The Face, which also dispelled rumors that War Nymph was the name of her baby-to-be.

In March, she told Rolling Stone that Musk was the father. The couple went public with their relationship in May 2018, when they appeared together on the red carpet of the Met Gala.