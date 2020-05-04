Florence And The Machine To Deliver At-Home Performance For Virtual Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

This evening (May 4) should have been the Met Gala, fashion's glitziest night of the year, when dozens of Hollywood's biggest names bring their finest to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to toast the opening of the Costume Institute's newest exhibit. But due to the global crisis surrounding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the annual fundraiser has been "postponed indefinitely"; instead, Vogue will host a virtual event in its place, "A Moment with the Met."

In addition to an address from Vogue Editor in Chief and Gala co-chair Anna Wintour, the livestream will include a number of special performances. Florence and the Machine, who released the track "Light of Love" earlier this month to raise funds for frontline health care workers, will deliver an at-home concert. Singer Welch joins the likes of designer Virgil Abloh, who will share a DJ set.

The event comes as part of Wintour's endeavor to keep the spirit of the Met Gala alive during these unprecedented times. Earlier this month, Wintour teamed up with Pose actor Billy Porter to announce the Met Gala challenge, asking fans to recreate their favorite red carpet ensembles and share them on Instagram. Furthermore, both leading up to the livestream and the following day, Vogue will throw it back to previous Met Galas by releasing new videos featuring Cardi B, Naomi Campbell, and Liza Koshy.

“It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways,” Wintour said in a statement. “So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment — one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy.”

This year's exhibition, which is rescheduled to open October 29, will celebrate the museum's 150th birthday by showcasing archival garments from the year of its founding, 1870, through today. The official title is "About Time: Fashion and Duration." As Vogue's Steff Yotka noted, "It’s somewhat ironic, of course, that an exhibit about time would be postponed."

"A Moment with the Met" will begin streaming on Vogue's YouTube channel at 6 p.m. EST. The publication will make a donation to both the Costume Institute and "A Common Thread," Vogue and the CFDA's fundraising initiative providing relief to fashion community members impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.