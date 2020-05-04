Here's How You Can Welcome MTV To Your Crib

MTV Cribs has given us all a unique tour of your favorite celebs' pads for years (remember Mariah Carey taking a luxurious bath?). And now it's time for you to say "welcome to my crib"!

There is a brand-new partnership between MTV Cribs and TikTok for the #MyCrib hashtag challenge. TikTok users will have access to official MTV Cribs music and an official logos sticker pack (among the first times that TikTok has provided custom stickers for a challenge like this!) to help users create the perfect tour of their abode.

Here's how to get started, TikTokers: Use #MyCrib -- and a message will instruct you to "open the front door, welcome us in, and give us an all-access personal tour of your place, MTV Cribs’ style!"

So open TikTok and show us how you're living -- the bedroom, what's inside the refrigerator, how organized/sloppy your closet might be. And check out a roundup below -- you will see some familiar MTV faces.

@jerseyshore 🗣 I love house tours this time of year! Show us YOUR crib using ##mycrib + our official sound and stickers! 🙌 ♬ Friday Night - Jolin Ras

@mtvthehills Wishing ##MyCrib could reach the spiritual levels Speidi has. 🔮 Let’s see YOUR crib using our official sound and stickers! ♬ Friday Night - Jolin Ras