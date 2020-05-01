Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Have Teamed Up For A New Song To Help COVID-19 Relief

Way back in April 2019, Ariana Grande welcomed Justin Bieber to the stage during her headlining Coachella set. The two smiled together, then she gave him space to perform his hit "Sorry." Before he exited, he made sure to tease a new album "coming soon" — though it wouldn't arrive until Valentine's Day 2020.

There were flashbacks of this team-up this week, when the pair first teased they had a joint announcement to make. And on Friday (May 1), we found out what that was: a new collab track called "Stuck With U," due out on May 8.

The duo shared that the proceeds from both the sales and streams of the new single "will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation." That includes, as Grande wrote, "health care workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic."

Grande has also been using Twitter to share a list of COVID-19 relief organizations she's been supporting. Bieber said that the song's instrumental will drop later on Friday.