Did Gigi Hadid Just Hint At Her Pregnancy With A Pasta Recipe?

Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage

Yolanda Hadid has confirmed that her supermodel Gigi Hadid is having a baby with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik. Thanks, mom!

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, broke the happy news that the famously on-again, off-again couple are becoming first-time parents in an interview with Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard on Wednesday.

“Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited,” Yolanda said, according to an Instagram post from the outlet. “I’m excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Outlets began reporting the pregnancy earlier this week, though neither Gigi nor Malik have confirmed the news. Gigi celebrated her 25th birthday earlier this week, and fans have speculated that the party also functioned as a gender reveal, based on the blue and pink ribbons attached to the numbered "2" and "5" balloons.

Since then, Gigi has seemingly dropped hints at her pregnancy by sharing a vodka-free pasta sauce recipe on Instagram live.

The model is said to be about 20 weeks along, which the captions for RTL Boulevard support. Translated per BuzzFeed, they read, “Yolanda Hadid has confirmed to us that her daughter Gigi is indeed pregnant. She becomes a grandma in September."

While we wait for a confirmation from the Gigi and Malik themselves, we can be sure of one thing: That would be one beautiful baby.