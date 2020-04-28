Rich Brian Delivers Drone Gifts To Denzel Curry, Thundercat, And More In 'Bali'

Getty Images

Rich Brian is the Santa of Quarantinesmas Day in his new video for "Bali." With the help of a particularly snazzy drone, Brian and Guapdad 4000 — who's featured on the song — give friends and strangers some gifts to help them during social isolation.

Brian's living pretty good — after all, his first name is Rich. He starts off "Bali" by attaching a gift to an expensive drone (that has a cowboy hat, inexplicably) and then flying it across town to give a friend something in need. A guy named Brian receives a box of condoms and is ecstatic that he doesn't have to go buy some anymore.

That's just the first trip. He gives another friend, Niki, two packs of strawberries because she, presumably, really love strawberries. Cody gets some celery and wine and he surprises Noel with some hair care products that he can't even use. It's all in good fun though. Everyone's happy for their gifts and eager to use them in some manner.

Guapdad 4000 cackles laughing at his gift: a crisp $10 bill as payment for his guest verse. While Guapdad 4000 raps, the drone continues its journey to some famous faces. Rapper Buddy receives some Rick and Morty merchandise that makes him scream to the sky, Denzel Curry gets beans and cracks up in the process, Kenny Beats graciously acquires some headphones, and Thundercat gets a rare trading card.

The last leg of the visual focuses on giving that really matters. Brian and others in the video donate money to a local catering service that uses it to provide 125 meals to a nearby hospital for healthcare workers. In a note that he holds up to the camera, Brian expresses gratitude for those on the frontlines in hospitals. "To healthcare workers, thank you for risking your lives to save ours," it reads. It's a touching ending to a heartwarming video.

Brian dropped "Bali" as his first new music of 2020. He shared his sophomore album, The Sailor, last year.

Watch Brian and Guapdad 4000's video for 'Bali' up above.