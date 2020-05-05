Siesta Key First Look: Alex's Cheating Is The Talk Of The Town

Siesta Key is about to be the getaway you need -- where everyone lies in the sun. Example: Alex.

The MTV docuseries, which ended with the stunning development that Alex was expecting his first child with Alyssa shortly after hooking up with Juliette, will pick up right after the pregnancy reveal left off when the gang returns on June 16. This season, the crew believes that keeping secrets and telling lies will maintain peace this time around. However, they quickly discover that whoever said "the truth will set you free" has never been to Siesta Key, and when the truth comes out, nothing will ever be the same.

"You're the best girlfriend I could ever ask for," Alex tells Alyssa in the first look above.

Juliette's "response"? Telling Alyssa "I f*cked your boyfriend several times."

Watch the video to see all your faves "dish it" -- and get away to the sun, the surf and the sabotage when Siesta Key returns on Tuesday, June 16 at 8/7c.