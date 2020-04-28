Timothée Chalamet And Lily-Rose Depp Have Reportedly Called It Quits

Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have reportedly gone their separate ways after just over a year of dating.

The news came by way of Chalamet's recent interview with British Vogue for its May issue, where he was described as "currently single" while discussing plans for his life in London, where he will be performing the role of Leo Joseph-Connell in Amy Herzog's play 4000 Miles.

Chalamet began his relationship with the 20-year-old daughter of actor Johnny Depp around October 2018 following their work on the Netflix film The King. Unlike many celebrity couples, they didn't make a subtle "announcement" of their union with red carpet appearances at the time, but had often been photographed together displaying various forms of PDA here and there ever since.

Neither party had officially commented on their relationship or its status, even though we've seen them both kissing outside of New York City's Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken and taking vacations together in Italy. It's highly possible the pair were never "official" at all.

Following their jaunt to Italy, Depp told ET that she had been nervous working with the "incredible" Chalamet on The King.

"It's always exciting to work with somebody who you know has given themselves so wholeheartedly to their role and is so invested," she said at the time. "It can be nerve-wracking to work with people whose talent you admire so much, but hopefully it can only make things better."

It remains something of a mystery whether the pair were an item or not, and how long their relationship officially lasted. But as far as Chalamet is concerned, apparently, he's single, at least for the foreseeable future.