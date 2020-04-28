Ariana Grande Just Took us Back To Her Broadway Origins

( John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She covered 'Still Hurting' from 'The Last Five Years' with Jason Robert Brown

Ariana Grande sat down in front of a microphone at home for a stunning new quarantine cover that harkens back to her Broadway origins. As a part of composer Jason Robert Brown's SubCulture Residency series, Grande sang "Still Hurting," a song from the 2001 musical, The Last Five Years.

Grande and Brown go back over a decade when the singer appeared in the Broadway production for the latter's musical 13 in 2008. In the midst of the global pandemic that we're currently in, Grande showed up for an awesome in-home show for the SubCulture series, named after the performing arts venue in Manhattan.

Grande's swooping "Still Hurting" cover was chill-inducing, passionate, and delicate. With Brown (playing piano) and other instrumentalists joining her for the show, Grande led a shower of emotions to a breathtaking conclusion.

After it aired, Grande took to Twitter to express her awe at how the event turned out. "Everyone played and sang so beautifully," she wrote. "Love u."

Just nine minutes later, the singer circled back around for another tweet expressing that she was blown away by the event and had yet to come back to her senses. "I'm still recovering from everything I just watched," she wrote before acknowledging everyone involved in the performance. "Thank u for existing and for being human masterclasses in musicality and technique."

Earlier this month, Grande put a unique spin on "I Won't Say I'm In Love" from Hercules for ABC's Disney Family Singalong. Fully committed to the classic cartoon film, she even dressed as Hercules's lover, Meg, rocking a purple outfit and ponytail.

Take a look at Grande's emotional "Still Hurting" cover up above.