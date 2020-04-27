JoJo Made Her Sun-Kissed 'Lonely Hearts' Video In Quarantine

YouTube

Last week, we said that JoJo's "Lonely Hearts" shines as bright as the highlighter on her cheek in the single's artwork. Turns out, that only scratched the surface. The track's accompanying video dropped on Monday (April 27), and it's an intimate clip in which JoJo literally sparkles while illustrating the self-love journey she's singing about.

"How can I work on me, if I'm working on your body?" the singer asks, as we see her get in touch with her body and model everything from simple lingerie to sequined jackets. Sure, it was fun to see JoJo party with her squad — which included Tinashe and Ari Lennox — in last month's "Man" video, but she's just as captivating all on her own.

The "Lonely Hearts" video was directed by JoJo's longtime friend Zelda Williams, who helmed the similarly simple and striking 2015 vid for "Save My Soul." In an Instagram post on Monday, JoJo dished that she and Williams made the video while social distancing, explaining, "Shot this on a sheet outside in the sun with my sis @zeldawilliams. SO THANKFUL to have such talented friends to make things with. She stayed wearing a mask literally the whole time and made a very odd experience seriously fun."

Williams returned the love by tweeting, "Met Jo at the RV premiere, and we've been friends ever since! She was the first person to ever let me direct, and it changed my world. I am forever grateful for how much warmth & passion just being around you brings into my life."

"Lonely Hearts" will appear on JoJo's fourth album, Good To Know, out this Friday (May 1). In the meantime, check out her glimmering new video above.