Selena Gomez 'Sobbed' Over Billie Eilish's 'Everything I Wanted'

Getty Images

Selena Gomez is full of nothing but praise for fellow pop sensation Billie Eilish.

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Gomez opened up about some of the artists she had included in her "At Home With" Apple Music playlist, which features a variety of different artists, all of whom she appreciates. Eventually, the conversation rolled around to

"First, I’ll say just the understanding she has – even her song “Xanny” — she already knows," Gomez said of Eilish. "She’s so aware of what this industry can be and become." She continued, speaking about Billie's song "Everything I Wanted," and how she felt connected to it.

"When I heard that song, I just sobbed because I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s like, ‘damn, that’s so true,'" she explained. "There’s so many moments where I was just like, Oh, it doesn’t matter who you are.’ There are moments in my life that’s like ‘is this it?’ She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She’s an amazing, amazing artist."

Eilish's hit is about her relationship with brother Finneas, as she's previously indicated.

"We started writing it because I literally had a dream that I killed myself and nobody cared," Eilish divulged. "All of my best friends and people that I worked with basically came out in public and said, like, ‘Oh, we never liked her.’ In the dream, the fans didn’t care. The internet shit on me for killing myself, all this stuff, and it really did mess me up."

It looks like the two artists are certainly more similar than they may previously have thought. How amazing would a eventual collaboration between Selena and Billie be? Even if that never happened, though, you love to see queens supporting queens, and that's exactly what's happening here.