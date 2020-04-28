Welcome To The Delightfully Chaotic World Of Run BTS

Big Hit Entertainment

By Jenna Guillaume

What do zombies, floristry, bungee jumping, dogs, karaoke, coffee, saunas, arcades, fashion shows, bowling, and poetry all have in common?

The biggest boy band in the world.

Over the years, BTS has dabbled in numerous artisanal hobbies and adrenaline-pumping shenanigans in their variety show, Run BTS, which recently celebrated its 100th episode on April 14. And that list doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of everything the series has tackled since it began airing on Korea's streaming app V Live in 2015.

In the 100th episode special, rapper Suga expressed his surprise that Run BTS has lasted this long. If you go back and watch the early chapters, which are available to stream for free, you can see where he’s coming from. There's a wide-eyed earnestness permeating the group, which, while endearing, doesn't exactly lend itself to enduring comedy gold.

BTS has come a long way from being the boys who tested how wide they could open their mouths to determine which of them deserved to be crowned “best man” in the show’s second episode, and so has Run BTS itself. As the band noted in the milestone episode, the production values are higher (think renting out an entire mall after hours), they’re in bigger and better venues (like VR parks and indoor stadiums), doing more extravagant activities (including a three-part water park extravaganza), and, of course, securing big-name sponsors (#Fila).

But what hasn’t changed since those initial short-form segments is the chemistry of the seven members. Indeed, it’s only gotten stronger as they’ve become more comfortable in front of the cameras and within themselves. It’s what makes the show — and the chart-topping band — special, and what draws in new fans and keeps older ones coming back for more.

What’s fascinating about Run BTS is not just its wholesome irreverence, but also the way it complements who BTS are as a group. It allows RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to showcase totally different sides than what you see in their highly polished, carefully choreographed music videos and performances. They take whatever is thrown at them (and the producers throw a lot at them, like zombies) and good-naturedly make themselves look ridiculous for the entertainment of the viewers — and, perhaps best of all, themselves.

A huge part of the appeal of BTS, and what takes you from being a casual listener to a fully-fledged member of their ARMY, is the joy they seem to take in each other. It's the way they all have their own quirks and strengths as individuals and entertainers but also come together as seven to form something remarkable. Run BTS highlights this teamwork while reinforcing the fact that no matter how many global records they break, millions they earn, or award shows they attend, the members are still a bunch of humble dorks who break things, make fools of themselves, laugh at their own terrible jokes, and throw each other under the bus for the grand prize of instant noodles. It's a reminder that at the end of all this, they still love one another a lot.

This is why Run BTS has lasted 100 episodes — and why, for its millions of viewers, it’s often the highlight of the week; a contained chaos that’s soothing and funny, as opposed to the spiraling, scary chaos of the outside world.

Whether you’ve never seen it before or just want to relive some of the best moments, here are some of the most essential episodes you should definitely make time for.