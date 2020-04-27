Your First Look At Hulu's Love, Victor Includes A Cringe-Worthy Encounter With A Crush

Hulu

Fans of the Nick Robinson-led Love, Simon movie have been patiently waiting for a look at Hulu's upcoming spin-off series, Love, Victor. And yesterday (April 26), the streaming platform certainly did not disappoint. Though brief, the newly released scene introduces fans to a whole new character who, like Simon, struggles with his sexual orientation and is simply trying to figure out who he is as he navigates his way through high school.

In the preview, Victor, played by Michael Cimino, heads to the local coffee shop to apply for a part-time job as a barista. But it soon becomes clear that Victor has a crush on the assistant manager, Benjie, who attends the same school. "So, Victor, do you have any experience making coffee?" Benjie asks. "Um, I have experience drinking coffee," he quips. Fortunately, Benjie is confident that Victor will be able to handle it. "It's not rocket science," he says.

Soon, Victor tries his hand at making drinks himself — with Benjie's guidance, of course. "There you go," Benjie says. "You're a natural." But distracted by Benjie's smile, good looks, and charm, the drink ultimately explodes everywhere. "I am so sorry," Victor says before leaving the shop altogether. "You know what? This is a bad idea. I'm sorry to waste your time."

For those of you who may not know what to expect when Love, Victor hits Hulu, the series will be set in the same world as 2018's Love, Simon. Per the official press release, "the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation." And interestingly, when things seem too difficult to navigate on his own, Victor "reaches out to Simon" for help.

Unfortunately, the scene Hulu provided doesn't quite give us any solid answers about what the future might hold for Victor and Benjie. What we do know, however, is that according to Love, Simon's original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the 10-episode series promises to be an "honest" and "important" coming-of-age story. Plus, both Aptaker and Berger are executive producing the project, so you know it's in good hands.

Love, Victor will also star Ana Ortiz as Victor's mother Isabel, James Martinez as his father Armando, Isabella Ferreira as his younger sister Pilar, Mateo Fernandez as his younger brother Adrian, Rachel Naomi Hilson as his friend Mia, and several others. Benjie will be played by George Sear. And if you want to see Victor's journey for yourself, check out Hulu on June 19, when the series officially drops.