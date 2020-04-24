Florence Pugh Will Hit The California Desert In Psychological Thriller Don't Worry Darling

Getty Images

Florence Pugh, fresh from Midsommar and Black Widow, is about to tackle another thriller: a new feature film from director Olivia Wilde.

Don't Worry Darling is a psychological thriller set in a utopian community in the California desert in the 1950s, and sources via Variety indicate that Pugh will be the star. She'll be joined by Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine in unspecified roles. Unfortunately, there's very little information floating around The New Line Cinema film will be penned by Katie Silberman, who co-wrote Wilde's Booksmart, rewritten from the original script fro Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

The film will be executive produced by Catherine Hardwicke in addition to Shane and Carey Van Dyke, with Wilde and Silberman producing in addition to Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment.

Pugh has had an interesting series of roles as of late, and she's even courted both Oscar and BAFTA Award nominations for her role in Little Women. She's been exceptionally busy as of late, though moviegoers haven't been able to see her in the action-oriented Black Widow due to delays brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Given Pugh's performance in Midsommar and the fact that we're still very much thinking about it, this new role should be an exciting one. Hopefully as the days continue to pass we'll get a brief teaser or a full-length trailer to ruminate on. If nothing else, it has a considerable amount of women in the driver's seat, which should make for an exciting piece of cinema.