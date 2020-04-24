Njomza Wants A 'Bite' Of Love On Her Sexy New Song

StillVika

The last time we caught up with Njomza, she was hard at work on new music that she teased as more "fun" than anything she's made before. Now, we've finally gotten a taste of what she's been cooking — and she wants fans to come take a "Bite" of it.

Njomza's new single arrived on Friday (April 24) alongside an animated lyric video that repeatedly zooms in on her lips as she sets the lights-down-low mood. "Sexy, won't you undress for me?" she requests on the titillating hook, her hushed vocals cutting through the heavy bass as she asks to take a "bite." It only gets sexier from there. "Got me singing high notes that can wake the neighbors," she coos on the second verse, before cleverly name-checking a couple sports greats: "You a pro when you slide in like Gretski / You hit your mark every time like you Messi / Fuck all of that cute shit, I like it when it's messy."

"Bite" is Njomza's first new music since 2019's "No One Is Spared," a soothing tribute to the late Mac Miller, who was a close friend of hers. The new single ushers in another chapter for the singer-songwriter, who's also taken the opportunity to debut a fresh look by ditching her signature blue hair.

Njomza described "Bite" as "a playful, fun, and flirty song" in a press release, and stoked excitement for more new music by tweeting, "I'm so ready to continue sharing everything I've been working on with all of you." In the meantime, listen to "Bite" above.