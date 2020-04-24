JoJo Chooses Herself Over A Toxic Partner On 'Lonely Hearts'

Warner Records

We're just a week out from JoJo's new album Good To Know — her first since 2016's Mad Love — and she's continuing to build excitement with the release of another new single.

On Friday (April 24), the singer continued her self-love chronicles with "Lonely Hearts," which is centered around the question that everyone struggling with codependency should ask themselves: "How can I work on me, if I'm working on your body?" That theme of self-improvement seeps into the bridge, as JoJo asserts, "I'm liking being alone / Emotions under control / Right now is only for me ... Don't take it personally." It's a soulful slow jam that shines as bright as the highlighter on her cheek in the single's artwork.

Speaking about her new single in a press release, JoJo explained, "This song continues the journey of self-love that I've been on. Realizing that while temptation and self-doubt may arise, at the end of the day, choosing self-preservation over toxic relationships is what I'm doing in my life right now."

"Lonely Hearts" follows last month's "Man," on which the 29-year-old laid out her requirements for a partner by singing, "I need somebody who can love me like I love me." Both songs are set to appear on Good To Know, along with last year's "Joanna" and the Chika-assisted "Sabotage." The new album arrives on May 1.

For more JoJo goodness, check out the singer's recent MTV Unplugged At Home performance, during which she performed "Man," "Too Little Too Late," and more hits from the comfort of her bedroom.