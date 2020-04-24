Ariana Grande Says 'Thank U, Next' To 'Degrading' TikTok Impressions

(David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Ariana Grande is not here for people impersonating her on TikTok. And yesterday (April 23), the "Thank U, Next" singer took to her Instagram Stories to remark on how insulting people's impressions of her on the viral video app can truly be.

It all started when Grande reposted filmmaker Jordan Firstman's "Impression of a Meme" video, which called out meme creators for turning other people's hard work into viral jokes. "What if we, like, we took a moment, like a small clip from a movie or a TV show — something that, like, an artist really poured their soul into and it, like, it just took them years to make, and it was an uphill battle the entire time — what if we took a moment from that and we kind of, like, recontextualized it?" he said sarcastically.

"Like, does that make sense?" Firstman continued. "And we put a completely arbitrary meaning onto that thing that the artist loves so much? Kind of, like, degrading its entire value? I just think that could be, like, a fun, bitchy thing to do. I'm so bored… I just kind of wanna ruin someone's life today."

Firstman's video really resonated with Grande. And in a now-deleted Instagram Story, she shared how frustrating it can be when people impersonate her on TikTok using sound bites of her character in Nickelodeon's Victorious. "omg can this please also double as your impression of the pony tail tik tok girls who think doing the cat valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me … cause this really how it feels," she wrote. "'degrading [its] entire value' i screamed."

This isn't the first time Grande has commented on other people's impressions of her. In November of last year, the pop star's TikTok doppelgänger Paige Niemann impersonated her using a Victorious sound bite, which is something she's done on her account many times. "whyyy the cat voice / dialogue?" Grande tweeted. "I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's [definitely] bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."

And after seeing what the "7 Rings" posted yesterday to her IG Stories, Niemann hopped on Instagram Live to share her thoughts. "I'm used to Ariana shading me, so it's whatever," she said. "I'm just here to entertain people."