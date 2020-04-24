Get Ready For A Sonny With A Chance Reunion — Including Demi Lovato

(Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Get ready, Disney Channel fans, because the cast of Sonny With A Chance is about to reunite (virtually, of course). Yesterday (April 23), some of your all-time favorite cast members from the hit series took to Instagram to announce that there will be a virtual reunion happening on Saturday (April 25). And yes, Demi Lovato will be there.

Former castmates Tiffany Thornton, Sterling Knight, Brandon Mychal Smith, and Allisyn Snyder all posted about the upcoming event, sharing a poster on their IG feeds detailing what the event is and who exactly will be there. "Check it out!!" Thornton captioned the image. "Y'all need to get ready," Knight wrote along with his post, adding that "EVERYONE'S COMING!!!!!!"

Lovato, Thornton, Sterling, Smith, and Snyder will be joined on the live stream by some other fan faves, including Douglas Brochu, Audrey Whitby, Shayne Topp, Damien Haas, and Matthew Scott Montgomery. The poster also includes So Random!, because as fans remember, the series was renamed when Lovato made her exit in 2011.

So what can die-hard Sonny With A Chance and So Random! fans expect from the upcoming reunion? Well, we're not quite sure. But what we do know is that people are very excited to watch it all go down live from the comfort of their own homes. "The Jonas Brothers' concert film & Sonny with a Chance cast reunion this weekend definitely makes it one of the best weekends ever," one fan tweeted. "sonny with a chance reunion OMFG," someone else wrote.

Clearly, fans are stoked to see the cast reunite and (hopefully) chat about some of their favorite memories from their years on set. Now, if only we can get the casts of some of our other favorite Disney Channel shows and movies to do virtual reunions as well. Wizards of Waverly Place and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, here's looking at you!