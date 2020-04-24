Joe Jonas Sees Sophie Turner 'Walk Down The Aisle Again' When Singing 'Hesitate'

Getty Images

Joe Jonas just shared the sweetest behind-the-scenes info about one of the most romantic songs he's ever written: "Hesitate."

In the Jonas Brothers' new Amazon Prime Video concert documentary film Happiness Continues, Joe took a moment to explain why the song is special to him, and it took on a very special context.

"'Hesitate' is a song I wrote," he said. "It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to [my wife] Sophie. I can see in the audience when it's definitely those other people's songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody that song got them through something." Noted wife guy Joe Jonas is always gushing over Sophie, and we really do love to see it.

"For me, it takes me to a whole different universe," he continued. "I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes."

With lyrics like this, it's no wonder Joe feels so romantic.

"I will take your pain / And put it on my heart / I won't hesitate / Just tell me where to start / I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and now I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you."

Joe and Sophie originally got married in a fun Las Vegas ceremony (live-streamed by Diplo, no less) in May 2019. They held their "proper" wedding a month after, a lavish French affair, in a much more private setting.

Rumors have been swirling for the past couple of months that the pair are expecting their first child together, but neither have explicitly confirmed or denied these reports. With the Jonas Brothers taking on their first residency in Vegas and Sophie having worked on the Quibi series Survive, it seems the couple have been extremely busy. While neither have said anything even remotely close to confirmation, it's still thrilling to think there's a new baby Jonas potentially on the way.