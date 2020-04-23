Cardi B, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, And More Have Joined The Virtual PlayOn Fest

Getty Images

With major events like Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Glastonbury on hold because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, festival season is looking a lot different this year. In the meantime, while we're all stuck at home, your calendar of livestreaming events just got a star-studded new entry: PlayOn Fest, a weekend-long virtual festival that wants you to know "music is NOT cancelled."

The festival boasts a killer slate of archived concert footage from past festival performances. Among the highlights: Ed Sheeran at Austin City Limits, Cardi B at Global Citizen Festival, Bruno Mars at The Apollo, and Janelle Monae at Coachella. The rest of the lineup includes over 60 acts, including Lizzo, Paramore, Charli XCX, Coldplay, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Green Day, Panic! At The Disco, Charlie Puth, and Tones And I. Saturday will also feature a special tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, with a stream of his Victory Lap album release show.

Even better? It's all for a good cause — funds from the festival will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

PlayOn Fest kicks off this Friday (April 24) and runs through Sunday (April 26), with performances from noon to midnight ET each day. Check out the full three-day schedule below, and see all the performances at PlayOnFest.com or on the Songkick YouTube channel.