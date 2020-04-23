The 1975's New Song Is Literally A Brief Inquiry Into An Online Relationship

YouTube/The 1975

The 1975 have released a time travelin' new single, "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)," that's about the perils of online dating. It sounds fresh off the soundtrack to a John Hughes coming-of-age flick from the 1980s and feels tailor-made for innocent romance.

Matty Healy and the guys have some fun with their latest, creating a space for nostalgia that makes for one hell of a ride. Even though it sounds like it's right out of the post-disco era, what it covers is distinctly modern. Healy sings about winning the heart of a woman that he's courting online and brings us on his quest to keep her interested.

"There's something about her stare that makes you nervous/ And you say things that you don't mean," he sings in the first verse after revealing that he always sees her online. No matter what he does or where he goes, he knows that his life is incomplete without her there. "I need to get back, I've got to see the girl on the screen," is him realizing that he's hooked on her presence.

This woman realizes that too and makes him get naked to get her attention. "She said, 'Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes,'" he sings. But, later on, he begins to realize that something's wrong. "I've been wearing nothing every time I call you/ And I'm starting to feel weird about it."

But even with the red flags in this relationship, Matty wants to keep going. Its cyclical nature means that he's going to continue calling her in just his boxers, hoping that his adventurousness will make her fall in love. It's an adorable, and very 80s-like, sentiment that we hope comes true.

The 1975 have also shared an "official live video" for "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)" that consists of the band performing the song. It's in black and white and feels like the perfect retro element to accompany this groovy tune.

"If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)" is the latest song from The 1975's forthcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form that's out on May 22. Earlier this month, the band shared "Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America" which features Phoebe Bridgers. The 22-track LP will also feature songs "Frail State of Mind," "The Birthday Party," and "Me & You Together Song."

Check out The 1975's "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)" up above.