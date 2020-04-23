The Great Pits Queenly Elle Fanning Against A Chauvinistic Nicholas Hoult

Hulu

Period pieces have made something of a major comeback from late 2019 throughout early 2020, what with Dickinson, and now Hulu's The Great. We're certainly not complaining, because this contemporary take on the life of Catherine the Great looks deliciously messy in the best type of way.

The show's first trailer channels the very vibes you likely got from The Favourite or similarly tongue-in-cheek historical drama Marie Antoinette. Penned by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Tony McNamara, who was behind that very film, it follows the rise (and rise, darling) of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) as she blossoms into Russia's fearless female leader, who lead longer than any other women in her position.

But Catherine has a problem on her hands: a 200-lb. Problem called her "husband," which she found herself saddled with as the result of an arranged marriage. Emperor Peter (Nicholas Hoult) is a chauvinistic, depraved jerk who doesn't see the harm in insisting she make "heirs" for him and take "her place" as a woman in the household instead of rule. What's Catherine to do? Kill him off, of course, and win over enough folks so that she can ascend to the throne.

Across 10 episodes, we'll watch an idealistic young girl slowly become wise to the ways of the world and overcome a society that apparently wants her to fail (or die at the hands of her spouse). No pressure, right?

The comedy stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow, and is set to air next month. That leaves you plenty of time to read up on the real Catherine.

Ready for a raucous journey through history on Hulu? Get ready to watch Catherine rise as The Great is set to premiere on Hulu on May 15.