Beyoncé Responds To The Coronavirus's Impact On Mental Health With A $6 Million Pledge

(David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

In recent weeks, many celebrities have stepped up to help fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to Direct Relief, Feeding America, and other organizations. Lady Gaga raised $35 million in the span of a week for the World Health Organization, and put together the One World: Together At Home benefit concert. But those are just two examples of the many celebs who've contributed to COVID-19 relief, and Beyoncé is the latest to follow suit.

According to an official statement on Beyoncé's website, the "Mood 4 Eva" singer's BeyGOOD Foundation is teaming up with Jack Dorsey's #startsmall "to donate $6 million to local community-based organizations, UCLA and the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) in providing mental wellness services in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit."

This donation, which focuses on mental health efforts specifically, is separate from the other philanthropic work the foundation has been doing throughout the crisis. "Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD is supporting organizations that are on the ground 24/7," the statement says, listing the United Memorial Center, Bread of Life, and Matthew 25 as some of the organizations they're helping to "provide basic necessities, including food, water, cleaning supplies, medicines, face masks, and personal hygiene items."

But Beyoncé and BeyGOOD recognize that "void of these basic necessities, mental burdens are also accelerated" during this period of social distancing. And providing monetary aid is just one of the many ways the music icon has stepped up in the midst of the pandemic. Days after lifting people's spirits during the Disney Family Singalong, she spoke about the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Black communities during Saturday's (April 18) Together At Home broadcast.

"Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic," BeyGOOD's statement says. "Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing. Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable healthcare."

Beyoncé and BeyGOOD are partnering with over 10 different organizations to help do their part during this frightening and uncertain time. And we think we can speak for all of us when we thank Beyoncé for not merely doing her part, but for truly making a difference.