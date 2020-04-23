Dua Lipa, 5SOS, Hailee Steinfeld And More Team Up To Cover An Uplifting Classic

Getty Images

BBC Radio 1 has compiled a massive lineup of artists to cover the Foo Fighters's classic 2003 tune, "Times Like These," for its new fundraising special, The Big Night In. This epic, multi-household performance features Dua Lipa, Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer, Hailee Steinfeld, Yungblud, and so many more. What makes this legendary show even more breathtaking is the fact that Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins also joined in on the fun. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this truly amazing moment.

Chris Martin of Coldplay, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, Zara Larsson, Sean Paul, and more also showed up to contribute vocals in cozy locales. This acoustic-ish version has a much different feel than the original, and according to the producer Fraser T. Smith, who gave a statement about working on it, that was the idea. "Our vision was to create a stay at home version using phones, pots, pans, and acoustic guitars that would honor the brilliance and honesty of the artists and song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio," he said. "We tried to make this single in a totally different way artistically, relevant to today."

"The lyrics particularly resonate with us all at this challenging time, and I sincerely hope that the money raised can help the plight of the unified battle against COVID-19 around the world," he continued.

BBC partnered with Comic Relief for The Big Night In to "celebrate the people who are making a difference and help support those affected during these extraordinary times." The donated proceeds will be split between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief, and international contributions will benefit the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Check out the massive "Times Like These" cover up above.