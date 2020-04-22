JoJo Siwa Is Trending Because She Took Out Her Ponytail For A TikTok Challenge

(Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

If you know anything about JoJo, her high ponytail, and her massive bow collection, you know this is a big deal

16-year-old JoJo Siwa has long been known on the internet for her bubbly personality, her colorful outfits, and yes, her iconic high ponytail and bow combo. But yesterday (April 21), Siwa posted a TikTok of herself letting her hair down, which is a rare occurrence for the dancer, singer, actress, and social media personality. And now, that one short video has broken the internet, prompting a big reaction across several different social platforms.

It all started on Monday (April 20), when Siwa took to TikTok to take part in a pretty interesting challenge. "If I hit 19 million followers in 24 hours I'll do whatever the top comment says," Siwa wrote on a video of her doing one of the app's many viral dances. Little did she know that the top comment would require her to remove her bow and let down her ponytail.

A few hours later, Siwa appeared to have cold feet, uploading another hilarious video to her account second-guessing the challenge altogether. In it, she wrestled with the idea of removing her bow, which has become a symbol of her identity throughout her career. "I can't take it off," she lip-synced to a popular TikTok sound. "I can't. I can't take it off."

@itsjojosiwa when people THINK this is how it works.... lol. i can take it off but i’m not gonnnnnna. 🎀 ♬ original sound - samanthaclement

Fast forward to yesterday (April 22) and Siwa actually went through with it. In an elaborate TikTok that included several outfit changes and a variety of different bows, the YouTube sensation waited until the last second to show off her long, wavy locks. And it's safe to say her followers were stunned. "Wait, this is a historical moment," one fan wrote in the comments. "This. This is life-changing," another person added.

Although Siwa wears her hair in a high ponytail 99 percent of the time, this certainly isn't the first time she's shown off her long blonde hair in all its glory. In a video she posted to her channel in December of last year, for example, her mom gave her a complete makeover, including a whole new hairstyle. Still, Siwa doesn't let fans see her without a bow and high pony often, so it make sense why the internet let out a collective gasp upon seeing the TikTok for the first time. We did, too.