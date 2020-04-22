HBO

You Can Now Own Rue's Hoodie From Euphoria, But It'll Cost You

Ever wanted to wear Rue's trademark hoodie from Euphoria? How about the flower dress Florence Pugh rocked during the climax of Midsommar? Today's your lucky day.

A24 is auctioning off a few groups of items from a series of popular properties, including Euphoria, The Lighthouse, Uncut Gems, and more.

The first group of auctions launched today at 12 PM ET at the official A24 website as a group called "A24 Attic Auction." Inside a very '90s box (which is likely just for decoration) you'll get items from Euphoria, Mid90s, Eighth Grade, and Hereditary. That includes Rue's hoodie and even a hand-stitched doormat from Hereditary. At the time of writing, Rue's hoodie has nearly already fetched $2000 from hardcore fans. The cash is all going to charity though, so the more the better.

"As a company founded and based in New York City, A24 wants to give back to the city as it weathers this crisis and begins to rebuild. 100% of each auction’s proceeds will be donated to one of four charities helping New York City’s hardest-hit communities and frontline workers: FDNY Foundation; Food Bank For NYC; NYC Health + Hospitals; and Queens Community House," A24 said of its auctions in a statement.

Donations from the auctions will support healthcare workers on the frontlines during the novel coronavirus pandemic while providing meals, groceries, laundry service, hotel rooms, and scrubs for the workers turning the tide when it comes to infections every day.

The next auction is set for Monday, April 27 at 12 PM ET. The "Midsommar Hårga Collectibles for FDNY Foundation" event will include Dani's May Queen Dress and even the "finishing mallet," with proceeds going to FDNY members and their families.

The third auction, "Gems From Gems for Queens Community House", will be held on Monday, May 4 at 12 PM ET, with Dinah's bat mitzvah dress, a blinged-out Furby, and Kevin Garnett's jersey up for grabs from Uncut Gems. Proceeds will go to Queens Community House when the auction is complete.

Finally, the "Let There Be Light Auction for Food Bank For NYC" is set for Monday, May 11 at 12 PM ET. There, items from The Lighthouse will be auctioned off for Food Bank For NYC. If you want to pick any of these props up, it's going to cost you a pretty penny, but what better time to open up those pocketbooks than a crisis like this one?