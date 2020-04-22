Kacey Musgraves's 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Is An Essential Earth Day Message

(Clint Spaulding/WireImage)

It's Earth Day and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the event that puts a spotlight on our beautiful planet. Kacey Musgraves has released "Oh, What a World 2.0," an updated version of the track from Golden Hour that, in a statement obtained by Pitchfork, she revealed to be an ode to "our planetary home and all the quiet heroes." It's just what the planet needs in these difficult times.

"Oh, What a World 2.0" trades in the bouncy air of the original for a windier surface and rising sun. Largely the same in its lyrics, the difference radiates from its energy and background ambience that includes blowing leaves, running water, and chirping birds. Musgraves's words here have never sounded more beautiful and pertinent.

In her statement obtained by Pitchfork, Musgraves contextualized this song with Earth Day in 2020, which takes place during a global pandemic. "Everyone and everything feels out of balance," she said. People are suffering and the future is uncertain. In the face of a pandemic that has brought cities to their knees, a song can feel small. A melody can seem insignificant. This is a global moment of acknowledgment and respect for the power of nature and for so many of us – extreme challenges and sadness."

"Right now, there are so many brave people that deserve Medals of Honor: the nurses, doctors, grocers, the delivery and truck drivers, cashiers, gas station attendants, the scientists, restaurant workers, the single parents, and so many others," she continued. "I’m just a songwriter, but my hope is that if I bring the light I have in my spirit to the table, maybe it could be a form of energy that lifts someone else’s spirit for a moment."

Musgraves recently sent the world rainbow-colored wishes when she performed 'Rainbow' for One World: Together At Home. She ended her brief show with a heartwarming note for people everywhere. "It's going to be alright," she said. "Everyone stay strong and stay inside."

Listen to Musgraves's tribute to our planet, 'Oh, What a World 2.0,' up above.