Second Chances: DJ Pauly D And Vinny Are Getting A Double Shot At Love -- Again

DJ Pauly D and Vinny are getting another Double Shot at Love -- with some of their exes the ladies from Season 1. Because every buddy deserves a second chance.

The second season of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (which was previously announced with the working title DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party), is coming to MTV on June 11. The iconic Jersey Shore pair will reunite with some of the women featured on Season 1, including Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall and Susan “Suzi” Baidya. Let's do the B-Lash Bop!

The setting? Seaside Heights Las Vegas. Without the pressure of a competition, the duo thinks it will be easy, but DJ Pauly D and Vinny quickly realize that wherever this group of girls goes, the drama will follow...and love and hook-ups may not be far behind.

"God, we've missed you guys!" Pauly enthusiastically declares in the first look above, as everyone goes in for a big ol' hug.

