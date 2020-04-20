Cole Sprouse Shuts Down The Latest Round Of Rumors About His Love Life

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fans of Riverdale have long admired the on-screen and real-life romance between co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. But despite being the subject of rampant rumors over the years, the couple has consistently chosen to keep their relationship private. Unfortunately, that's not always possible when you're an A-lister. And yesterday (April 19), Sprouse took to his Instagram Stories to address this invasion of privacy directly.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans," Sprouse wrote. "Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."

This statement comes just a few months after Sprouse and Reinhart's most recent breakup rumors (there have been many), and mere days after unsubstantiated gossip began surfacing online that the actor cheated on the Hustlers star with model Kaia Gerber. Sprouse's statement seems to shoot down those claims as he urges fans to "choose humanity" and to "stop being [clown emoji]."

Still, this invasion of privacy is not something that Sprouse finds shocking. "When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences," he said. What he didn't anticipate, however, was that by not indulging fans, the rumors would become worse. "While I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle," he added.

Sprouse closed out his statement with a clear message to those spreading false information about his personal business. "So in conclusion - please eat my delectable plump ass. (making me post a goddamn white font Insta story like a twice divorced mother of three)," he wrote. Well, he's not wrong!