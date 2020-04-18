Taylor Swift's 'Together At Home' Performance Was Pastel Pink Perfection

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's pastel passion is well-noted, with her intense fascination with duck yellows, sky blues, and petite pinks found in nearly everything that she releases. She brought this colorful proclivity to One World: Together At Home with a moving performance of "Soon You'll Get Better." From behind her piano, Swift brought an intense show that's hard to forget.

With her bright walls colored with pink roses, Swift's at-home setup looks pretty pastel-ed out. The singer practically whispers "Soon You'll Get Better," which appears on her latest studio album, Lover. She brings it to life further with her striking piano addition that really makes you feel the emotions in the moment. She practically never looks up from the piano, instead choosing to focus on performing the song to the best of her ability. There aren't any smiles, winks, or any other theatrics. It's just Swift and her instrument, working to immerse viewers in the moment with her.

"Soon You'll Get Better" was one of the last performances of the night for One World: Together At Home. Swift followed the likes of Lady Gaga, who kicked off the show with a cover of "Smile" (and collaborated with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to curate the event), as well as Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Sam Smith, and more.

Before the show officially kicked off, its pre-show featured a number of the biggest artists in the world also performing from the comfort of their couches. Kesha, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, and more all imbued their performances with positive energy — a fitting way to support the frontline healthcare workers currently helping fight the coronavirus pandemic.