Sam Smith And John Legend Teamed Up For Split-Screen 'Stand By Me' Duet

YouTube/Global Citizen

John Legend and Sam Smith came together for a stirring duet of "Stand By Me" for One World: Together At Home. It was the perfect song for the occasion, making everyone viewing feel as if we're all on one couch together, fighting this global pandemic together.

Of this epic show, both Legend and Smith's houses were the stars. Legend's minimalistic setting with his many awards sitting behind them and Smith's more classic decor really draw your attention while the two singers's voices soar to magnificent heights. Legend gets busy on the piano and has some fun while Smith's smile stretches until it crosses over to your face. The show ended with a warm smile from both performers.

One World: Together At Home has been a massive entertainment experience that has featured performances by some of the biggest artists in the world. The event, that's a collaboration between Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, supports the frontline healthcare workers that are risking their lives every day to help people fight coronavirus.

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, and more have took viewers inside of their homes, since the event started, for stirring shows that serve as an act of solidarity for those who are stuck at home as well. Lady Gaga, who partnered with the organizations for the event and raised more than $35 million for the WHO, gave an awesome intro and performed "Smile."

The pre-show for One World: Together At Home had even more performances by some of the biggest artists in the world. Niall Horan, Kesha, Finneas, and more all took the sta—um, couch, with some of their hit songs.

Check out Smith and Legend's duet up above.