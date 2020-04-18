Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Brought A Romantic, Candle-Lit Duet To 'Together At Home'

YouTube/Global Citizen

And now, the coziest couple of the night! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello entered the One World: Together At Home to perform a wonderful duet of "What A Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong. It was a stirring rendition, with extremely romantic intensity. There were candles in front of them, after all.

The two singers sat together in front of a piano and begin to harmonize together as Mendes played the accompanying piano notes. Three candles illuminated the dimly-lit room and several times during the performance, Cabello glanced over at Mendes with an adoring look in her eyes as he managed to match her every note. Their performance couldn't have been more magnificent.

Viewers were equally mystified at the legendary show, chiming in on Twitter to freak out in various ways.

Mendes and Cabello's new duet comes after last month's intimate livestream performance session where they covered Ed Sheeran's 2011 hit, "Kiss Me" and played one song of theirs each: Cabello's "Havana" and Mendes's "Lost in Japan." They wrapped it up with, of course, "Señorita." Afterward, they also revealed what they were watching while social distancing: every one of the Harry Potter movies. It was a part of Global Citizen and the World Health Organization's "Together, At Home" series that preceded tonight's One World: Together At Home event.

One World: Together At Home is also set to feature performances from a number of artists such as Lizzo, Maluma, Sam Smith, Jennifer Lopez, and so many more. For the event's pre-show, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Kesha, Finneas, and more played huge tunes from the comfort of their homes, standing in solidarity with those who are equally couch-bound during the global coronavirus pandemic.