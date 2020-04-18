Charlie Puth's Adorably Messy Childhood Bedroom Demands Your 'Attention'

YouTube/Global Citizen

Charlie Puth's swaggering R&B-pop hit "Attention" makes one specific object its centerpiece: a perfume-soaked dress, the kind that weakens Puth's knees and makes him second guess his resolve. It was quite fitting, then, to watch Puth deliver a particularly intimate bedroom version of the song during Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home special – with some clothing left on the bed behind him.

During the broadcast's digitally streaming pre-show event on Saturday (April 18) — which also featured equally personal performances from folks like Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan, Kesha, and more — Puth took a moment to explain his quarantine whereabouts. "I'm back at my parents' house with my original setup," he said, sitting at a keyboard with an unmade bed as a backdrop. "This is where I made a lot of music."

His newest rendition of "Attention" took on a new radiance as soon as his voice climbed up into his golden upper register. It's long what's made Puth's music so magnetic, even as he's collaborated with artists as diverse as 5 Seconds of Summer and Kehlani.

This particular version for One World, which supports frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization, found Puth back where it all began and also where he often seems most comfortable: In front of a homemade keyboard rig, spilling out funk-inspired melodies that seem to soar and swoon as quickly as they materialize. As he's shared on Instagram, he's been at it in quarantine for days now.

This time, no perfume-soaked dress is necessary. The clothing on the unmade bed takes care of it.

The primary One World: Together At Home telecast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, with a musical lineup curated by Lady Gaga and featuring artists like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and so many more. The entire show will raise funds for the global COVID-19 response effort. Until then, watch Puth's stripped-down, messy (but magnetizing) "Attention" performance above — and find all the information you need on the special right here.