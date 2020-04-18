Kacey Musgraves Sent 'Rainbow'-Colored Wishes To The World For 'Together At Home'

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves's "Rainbow" video, which she dropped at the top of the last year, is a miracle of interior design. From the mood that's painted through the furniture of the desolate house, to the living room filled with beautiful flowers, the star's stirring and emotional tune came to life around her with intense, moving detail. So it feels poetic for her to be at home and perform the song for One World: Together At Home, radiating with the genuine warmth and optimism she's known for.

Musgraves's song choice was inspired by the rainbows that she sees online, symbolizing that everything will be alright in due time. After thanking everyone for displaying them in windows, she began to passionately play her piano while singing the song in hushed tones with her eyes closed. As she performed, pictures of rainbows flashed on the screen. It was an emotional scene that Musgraves wrapped up with an important note: "It's going to be alright," she said. "Everyone stay strong and stay inside." She signed out with a kiss to the camera.

The jam-packed event has been packed with similarly mesmerizing performances so far. Kesha performed her own "Rainbow" in front of a colorful piano and smoldering fireplace behind her, telling viewers, "I miss my fans and people so much. I miss giving my fans hugs." Smiling in front of her acoustic guitar, Ellie Goulding warmed the air with a rendition of her beloved hit, "Love Me Like You Do," with zebra-striped pillows relaxing on her left. Nothing but good, genuine vibes from the many performers at One World: Together At Home.

One World: Together At Home's two-hour televised special is being co-hosted by late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon. Stay tuned for more performers like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and others who are all committed to providing a spectacular night for everyone out there.