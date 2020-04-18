Ellie Goulding Gave New Meaning To 'Love Me Like You Do' With 'Together At Home' Performance

YouTube

If Niall Horan was a guitar king for his One World: Together At Home performance, then that must make Ellie Goulding his queen. The British singer joined Global Citizen's star-studded digital special on Saturday (April 18), armed with just an acoustic guitar and those trademark soaring vocals.

"I'm Ellie Goulding and this is my guitar," she said by way of introduction, before dusting off one of her biggest and most beloved hits: "Love Me Like You Do." Sure, the power ballad was originally written for the sex-fueled Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, but in its new context, the song becomes an ode to human connection of any kind. "You're the only thing I wanna touch / Never knew that it could mean so much," Goulding sang, giving those lyrics a totally different meaning in light of social distancing and self-isolating guidelines. Her acoustic rendition struck the perfect balance between power and delicacy — check it out below.

After her performance, Goulding reflected on the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "I think it's amazing we're all staying home, keeping ourselves safe, and keeping others safe. I've seen such amazing kindness and togetherness and solidarity from people. … I hope you're all keeping busy and staying happy and positive and enjoying the sunshine somewhat."

Along with Goulding, Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home digital special also included performances from Horan, Liam Payne, Kesha, and more. The event will continue into Saturday evening with a two-hour televised special uniting some of the biggest names in entertainment to raise funds for the global COVID-19 response effort. The primary telecast will be co-hosted by late-night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon. Performers and presenters set to be featured include Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, and several more stars.