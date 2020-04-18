SuperM Joins A Chaotic Group FaceTime Call For A Playful 'Together At Home' Performance

via One World: Together At Home

Who needs a social media AU when the members of SuperM just gave fans a glimpse into their chaotic group chat during Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home livestream special on Saturday (April 18). Social distancing wasn't keeping Baekhyun, Taemin, Kai, Taeyong, Ten, Lucas, and Mark from performing their upbeat unreleased track "With You" from the the comfort of their own individual spaces via FaceTime.

"Even though we are miles apart from each other, we're still thankful to connect at home," dancer and vocalist Ten said. "We've been working very hard to stay connect with you guys, even though we may not be able to see each other," rapper Mark added, hinting at the supergroup's anticipated digital concert next weekend. But first: The chart-topping Asian artists prepared an energetic performance of "With You" to "replace bad feelings" and cheer us up all the way from Seoul, South Korea.

The pre-recorded segment featured the members doing various household activities while singing, which, to be honest, is not unlike what we've all been doing for the past six weeks. Lucas even managed to make working out look fun.

Youngest member Mark is seen coloring and shouting out playful ad-libs (always the mood-maker); Lucas is dancing with dumbbells; Taemin is cooking and playing with his food; Taeyong is decorating a bat from his practice room; Ten is drawing (#ArtTime); Kai is putting together a model boat; and Baekhyun is hitting high notes while finding distraction on his tablet. Perhaps he's livestreaming the entire One World event, which features performances from Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, and more, and supports frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization.

"Tryna chase that feeling, replace bad feelings with days wrapped up in the moments like this," they sing. "Tryna chase that feeling, erase those ceilings, inside I'm reeling for moments like with you."

The high-energy clip ended with a look at Ten's drawing: a scene of two swans, one white and one black, intertwined together with the words "With You" above them. "Together, we can get through this," Lucas cheered (riding those post-workout endorphins, no less). "So please stay strong and healthy," added Baekhyun." The group's cozy virtual performance is a nice reminder that no matter how far apart we are physically — 7,000 miles away, or just down the block — we can find ways to be #TogetherAtHome.

The primary One World: Together At Home telecast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, with a dazzling musical lineup curated by Lady Gaga and featuring artists like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, and so many more. The show will raise funds for the global COVID-19 response effort. Now that's good news to jop to.