Finneas Flaunts His Falsetto For 'One World: Together At Home' Performance

It's been a month since Finneas charmed us all with his fancy footwork in the "Let's Fall In Love For The Night" video. Sadly, his latest performance of the song didn't include any of those mesmerizing moves — but what it lacked in choreography, it made up for with some sky-grazing falsetto.

On Saturday (April 18), Finneas busted out his flirty single for Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home special, which also included performances from Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan, Kesha, and Liam Payne. From the comfort of his living room, Finn strummed an acoustic guitar while spilling his heart out to a girl he daydreams of being with, if only for the evening. "Let's fall in love for the night, and forget in the morning / Play me a song that you like, you can bet I'll know every line," he sang, smiling his way through it. The real magic, however, came when he reached that extended outro and ended the song with the highest of high notes. Check it out below.

Just before his performance, Finneas sent a sweet message to fans: "I just wanted to wish everybody a happy month of April. I hope you're all doing OK," he said. "I love you all, I can't wait to see you on the other side of this. Stay safe, stay healthy, keep your families safe, keep your families healthy."

Finneas's sister, Billie Eilish, will also be performing on Saturday as part of Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home. The event will continue into Saturday evening with a two-hour televised special uniting some of the biggest names in entertainment to raise funds for the global COVID-19 response effort. Along with Eilish, others performers and presenters include Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, and more.