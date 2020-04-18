Kesha Was A Ray Of Light In Uplifting 'One World: Together At Home' Performance

YouTube

The One World: Together At Home telecast is off to a star-studded start with performances by Niall Horan, Adam Lambert, and Rita Ora. The benefit concert, which boasts a lineup curated by Lady Gaga herself, is a partnership between Global Citizen — the organization behind the Together At Home video webcast performances from Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Chris Martin, and more — and the World Health Organization to support health care workers during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Kesha joined the fun with a hopeful performance of "Rainbow," the title track off her third studio album, broadcasted from her living room. "I miss my fans and people so much," she said "I miss giving my fans hugs." Sitting at a colorful piano with a fireplace blazing behind her, a slide show of kids playing outside streamed past. The song's uplifting lyrics added a sense of hope to the show.

She sang: "You'll find a rainbow, rainbow, baby / Trust me, I know life is scary / But just put those colors on, girl / Come and play along with me tonight / You gotta learn to let go, put the past behind you / Trust me, I know, the ghosts will try to find you / But just put those colors on, girl."

The singer has been hard at work creating new music and delivering intimate performances during quarantine. Her One World: Together At Home debut came one day after her performance on the latest socially distanced episode of the Tonight Show on Friday, April 18, for which the singer brought a home recording of "Resentment," a track off her 2020 LP High Road. And earlier in the week, she revealed a playful mini-song about quarantine called "Home Alone," inspired by the film starring Macaulay Culkin.

Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home will continue into Saturday evening with a two-hour televised special uniting some of the biggest names in entertainment to raise funds for the global COVID-19 response effort. The primary telecast will be co-hosted by late-night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon. Performers and presenters set to be featured include Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, and several more stars.