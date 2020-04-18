Niall Horan Was A Guitar Hero For His 'One World: Together At Home' Performance

YouTube

Niall Horan's recently released sophomore album, Heartbreak Weather, is full of grand, driving love songs, and he brought out one of the best ones for his performance as part of One World: Together At Home.

The star-studded event — which supports frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization — kicked off on Saturday (April 18), and Horan was one of the first performers to to grace the digital special. Sitting solo in his living room, Horan strummed an acoustic guitar while performing "Black & White."

"Yeah, I see us in black and white / Crystal clear on a starlit night," he belted on the uplifting chorus. "In all your gorgeous colors / I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life." The Irish singer recently had to postpone his headlining spring tour, but seeing an intimate performance like this is quite the special consolation prize.

Immediately after his performance, Horan sweetly shouted out essential workers for their time and sacrifice. "Thank you so much to anyone out there who works in an essential service, whether it be a doctor, a nurse, a grocery store worker, a teacher," he said. "Anyone who works in an essential service, you are doing an unbelievable job at the moment and we thank you so much. You do a great job all the time, but we really need you now and you've stepped up to the plate on another level. Thank you so much."

Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home, in collaboration with Lady Gaga, will continue into Saturday evening with a two-hour televised special uniting some of the biggest names in entertainment to raise funds for the global COVID-19 response effort. The primary telecast will be co-hosted by late-night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon. Performers and presenters set to be featured include Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, and several more stars.