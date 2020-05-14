'One Of My Biggest Fears': Mike And Lauren Reveal Miscarriage On Jersey Shore

Mike and Lauren have often talked about "baby time" and their desire to welcome a child. And during tonight's brand-new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation/em> episode, the Sorrentinos opened up to Vinny, Ronnie, Deena, Jenni and Nicole about a "little situation" with regards to their family.

"We got pregnant the night he got home, and then it was six-and-a-half, seven weeks, I miscarried," Lauren told the group, who was visiting the couple in their new home.

Understandably, everyone was surprised -- and Ronnie was quick to state, "Sorry to hear that."

"It was a very difficult time," Mike admitted during his confessional. "One of my biggest fears was coming true. It's something I've never dealt with before.

Deena praised the pair for "opening up" and gave Lauren "a lot of credit" for this choice. But Lauren felt that holding it in was "so toxic."

"I think it's because we're so transparent about good and bad, what we've gone through," Lauren told her fam. "Everything with court and [Mike's] addiction, even when he was at his lowest point. Like I had to deal with that."

The Sorrentinos were thankful for the roomies' support, and Mike vowed that this was not going to allow them to give up on their goals of starting a family.

"We tried last week, and tonight we have another appointment to try again," Mike joked, to which Vin quipped back, "Are we staying for that?"

Offer your support for Mike and Lauren -- and keep watching Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8/7c.