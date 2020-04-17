San Diego Comic-Con Canceled For The First Time In 50 Years

Getty Images

Due to concern about the coronavirus, the convention has been pushed to July 2021

San Diego Comic-Con, one of the world's largest comic-centric conventions, has officially been canceled due to concerns related to the novel coronavirus.

The show, which was originally scheduled to run from July 23 though July 26, has been rescheduled for July 22 through July 25 of 2021, leaving thousands of fans disappointed that yet another event has been canceled this year due to the very real need for isolation and social distancing.

"Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year," SDCC's organizers explained in a statement. As such, badges will soon be refunded or transferred to Comic-Con 2021. For anyone who booked a hotel via onPeak, the same service utilized in partnership with SDCC, deposits will be refunded.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it’s the right decision," said David Glanzer, SDCC spokesperson. "We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy."

Organizers had hoped to be able to delay this decision, thinking that COVID-19 could eventually start to dissipate by the summer when the show would take place.

SDCC is the latest cancelation in a community that revolves around geeky content. Previously, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), South by Southwest, Mobile World Congress, and Game Developers Conference (GDC) were all swiftly delayed or canceled outright. Many shifted to all-digital presentations instead.

For now, it looks like any cosplay plans you might have had or once-in-a-lifetime autograph sessions will have to wait. The bright side? Now you have time to work on those epic costumes or binge-watch the shows you've been meaning to before the next con comes around. But yeah. We're bummed, too.